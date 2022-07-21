New fishing dock floated in 108 Mile Lake

L-r: Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. contractor Ian McGregor, 108 Mile Ranch beach attendant Darren Paulson, Cariboo Regional District’s Darron Campbell and New Wave Docks’ workers Dylan McNeil and Brett Alexander show off the new dock at 108 Mile Lake. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) New Wave Docks’ Dylan McNeil puts the finishing touches on the 108 Mile Ranch lake’s new dock Thursday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Freshwater Fisheries Society of British Columbia contactor Ian McGregor (left) was happy to be a part of installing a new dock at the 108 Mile Ranch lake along with 108 Mile Ranch Community Association beach attendant Darren Paulson, Cariboo Regional District community services manager Darron Campbell, New Wave Docks’ workers Dylan McNeil and Brett Alexander and 108 RCA chair Ingrid Meyer (not pictured). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 108 Mile Ranch Community Association beach attendant Darren Paulson assists Freshwater Fisheries Society of British Columbia contactor Ian McGregor in installing a sign on the new dock. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) New Wave Docks workers install the 108 Mile Ranch lake’s new dock Thursday morning. (Ian McGregor photo)

A new fishing dock has been installed at the main beach at 108 Mile Ranch.

The $25,000 dock, commissioned by Ian McGregor, of the Freshwater Fisheries Society of British Columbia, was completed last week by New Wave Docks. McGregor said the project, funded by the sale of sport fishing licenses in B.C., is part of the society’s ongoing mandate to promote sport fishing.

He hopes more people will fish off the dock. The 108 Mile lake has several types of fish, and is stocked annually by the society with rainbow trout.

“A dock is a spot where kids and individuals who have a disability can access water without a boat,” said McGregor, a former fisheries biologist. “That’s the principal reason why we’re doing this. If you come out here in a few days I’ll bet there’ll be youth out there fishing on it.”

Dylan McNeil, of New Wave Docks, said the installation of the four-part T-shaped dock went smoothly. MacGregor noted the society has worked with the company for the past 10 years placing docks in areas around British Columbia.

Ingrid Meyer, chair of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, was the driving force behind the dock after discovering they could get funding for the project. A trail will be built in the next few weeks, connecting the dock to the wheelchair-accessible greenbelt system around the lake, while there are plans to add a ladder to the dock to allow children to jump into the lake.

The dock is not intended to be used as a permanent dock for boats, Meyer said. “Please use it and don’t misuse it,” she said. “It is there for everyone to enjoy.”

The dock falls under the ownership of the Cariboo Regional District and will be managed in partnership with the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission and 108 Mile Ranch Community Association.

CRD community services manager Darron Campbell said the dock fits well with the existing infrastructure in the area.

“This is a great pilot project to see how it works and how popular it is, which I’m sure it will be,” he said. “We’d love to see a few more of these at locations around the Cariboo.”

Maintenance of the dock will primarily fall to Darren Paulson, the beach attendant at 108 Mile Lake. “Geese will probably like to come here and poop on it, so that will be the major problem here I bet.”



