New firefighters for 100 Mile Fire Rescue

‘We have four new firefighters and one student’

The 100 Mile House Fire Rescue Department has four or five new firefighters depending on how you count.

“We have four new firefighters and one student that once he becomes of age, we’re hoping he will roll over to become a firefighter as well,” says fire chief Roger Hollander. “The new recruits have trained in firefighter safety, ladders, fire behaviour, emergency scene traffic control, live fire, and much more totalling over 90 hours of training. The recruits should be very proud of their accomplishments and will now be able to respond to emergencies in a limited fashion.”

Hollander says training continues during a firefighter’s whole career.

“You don’t stop learning as a firefighter, but in this particular case, as far as certification, it takes about three years total to receive your National Fire Protection Association professional qualifications. That’s a North American standard.”

They also lost a few members over the past year, bringing the current number to 27, says Hollander.

“We prefer to be at 30 but each year there’s always a couple of people that leave for work purposes and other personal reasons.”

This year, they’re going into the wildfire season the same as every year, says Hollander.

“We’re encouraging the public not to be scared just to be prepared. This year is no different than any other year. We had a significant event last year and all that does is prepare us for the next year.”

He’s encouraging participation in FireSmart programs.

“I would encourage the public certainly not to panic and treat is like every other year.”

If you would like to be a part of our team or know someone who would, please call our department at 250-395-2152 or visit 100milefire.com for more information.

