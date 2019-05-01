A new Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department fire truck. Diana Forster file photo.

New fire trucks for Forest Grove, Kersley and Lone Butte

Cariboo Regional District moving forward with its 10-year financing plan to purchase the trucks

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is moving forward with plans to purchase three new fire trucks for the Forest Grove, Kersley and Lone Butte volunteer fire departments.

To spread out the purchasing costs and reduce impact on tax rates, the CRD will be using a new, 10-year debt financing model to purchase the trucks, according to a release on May 1.

The CRD held alternative approval processes (AAP) for the new financing model in March and April.

RELATED: CRD to replace 14 fire trucks before 2023

Local governments need residents’ permission to enter into debt financing arrangements that are longer than five years, which means that each fire truck purchase requires public permission.

With no opposition forms received during the AAP, the CRD is now moving forward with the purchase.

If the public had not given its permission, the CRD would have purchased the trucks through its previous five-year financing model.

Margo Wagner, district chair and director of Area H, which includes the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department, said she is pleased with the success of the AAP.

“Our main goal was to save our taxpayers some money, as AAP are more cost-effective than referendums,” Wagner said in the statement. “However, we also wanted to make sure residents understood what was happening and felt informed.

“With the engagement we saw, I think that was the case.”

Overall the CRD plans to replace 14 fire trucks for its fire departments within the next five years.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

