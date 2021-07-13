A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New fire sparked north of Clinton-Loon Lake forest service road

The fire is currently being battled by a tanker, helicopter and six firefighters

Air tankers are battling a 2.5-hectare wildfire near the Clinton-Loon Lake Forest Service Road.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jessica Mack said six firefighters with the support of a helicopter were also working to contain the blaze.

The fire was easily accessible thanks to the road and nearby ATV trails, Mack said. At this time there are no structures threatened by the fire, which is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

More to come.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

