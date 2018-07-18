New fire reported north west of Bradley Creek, in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Three personnel are en route and the cause is yet to be determined.

A new fire ignited just north of west Bradley Creek Tuesday evening.

It is one of five new fires reported in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Three workers were en route to attend to the fire in the Bradley Creek area as of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., according to Jessica Mack, communications specialist with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning, but BC Wildfire Service is yet to determine the official cause. Its size is reported at 0.01 hectares.

The other four fires are in Tautri, Grain Creek, Chimney Valley and 141 Mile.

More information to come as the team arrives at the fire.

Substantial lightning activity across B.C. has led to a busy evening. 38 new wildfires began today – this number is expected to rise as more are discovered tomorrow. Urgent updates to be posted as needed overnight, otherwise new information to be provided tomorrow. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

