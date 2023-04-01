New events society takes up volunteer torch

The newly formed Cariboo Charitable Events Society is small right now but vice-president Daniel Braaten (left), treasurer Jenni Guimond and secretary Neale Ward have big plans to organize community events year-round. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Charitable Events Society (CCES) may be small, but it has big plans for the future of 100 Mile House.

Newly formed this year, the society aims to bring large events to 100 Mile House in support of local charities. CCES Secretary Neale Ward, co-owner of the Cask and Cleaver, said that the society’s goals are to help 100 Mile House grow and change for the better.

“There’s no one doing what we’re trying to do,” Ward said. “What we are trying to do is create an environment and support individuals in the community to be catalysts for change. We want to give more to the community in terms of events and things to do that will draw attention to the 100 Mile community.”

Treasurer and District of 100 Mile House councillor Jenni Guimond said the genesis of the CCES occurred last summer, when she organized the Party in the Park slow-pitch tournament with William Robertson. They partnered with the Cask and Cleaver to run the beer gardens, and the success of the event opened their eyes to the possibility of organizing more events.

When Guimond and Robertson, the society’s president, approached Ward and his business partner Daniel Braaten, the society’s vice-president, about forming a society they were immediately on board with the idea. After filing paperwork in December, the society was officially formed in February.

READ MORE: Cask and Cleaver takes gold at Caribrew Beer Fest

Braaten said their goal is to organize multiple events a year to raise money for local charities and worthy causes. Guimond said that for their inaugural year they are choosing to support the 100 Mile Senior Housing Society, which is working to build a 30-unit affordable housing project near Creekside Seniors’ Centre. She said this is an important project that addresses a growing issue within the community.

“I have sat at (seniors’) kitchen tables and heard their heartache, heard their stress about what is next in the transition of their life. Now that they have to leave their homes, where do they go?” Guimond said. “They want to stay in our community. They love it here, they raised their kids here, but there is nowhere for them to go or a very limited supply, especially when it comes to affordability.”

All proceeds raised from the events they run this year will be donated to the senior housing society. Guimond said they want to make the biggest impact they can and will select a new charity each year to support.

Before they can do any of that, however, the CCES leadership needs a strong membership to support them. They are currently organizing their inaugural event, the Cariboo Charitable Events Society Dinner and Auction, on Saturday, April 29 at the 100 Mile Eatery from 4 to 8 p.m.

Ward said this will be an opportunity for the community to talk to the directors and join the society. They plan to have an auction, buffet, wine wall raffle and live music. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at the Cask and Cleaver.

“It will be a nice event to get out and enjoy our community but also an opportunity to let people know who we are, what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” Guimond said. “Hopefully we get some members.”

The CCES will also be at the 100 Mile Community Hall on April 23 to attend the volunteer fair. Guimond said there are many people who recently moved to the community who have not got involved in a local organization yet. Braaten agrees, and said it’s important that 100 Mile’s volunteer spirit is carried on.

“We’re the next generation in the community and it’s time for the older generation to pass the torch and somebody needed to take it up,” Braaten said. “We saw a need and I think it just kind of clicked. It was time for the younger generation to step up and start pushing for change.”

The membership fee for CCES is $25 and can be done with physical forms picked up at an event or through helpingthecariboo.org. Those who join will be called upon to help organize events and will get access to pre-sales of tickets for events.

This summer the CCES plans to once more organize Party in the Park on Canada Day, as well as another major event. Ward said they can’t disclose details at this time, but promises it will be one of the biggest to come to 100 Mile House in years.

“The bigger the events we can do, the better, and I think our announcement in the next few weeks is going to make a splash in the community,” Ward said. “I think it’s the biggest event the community has seen in a while.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House