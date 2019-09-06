Dock Currie, a second-year law student at Thompson Rivers University will be acclaimed as the new NDP candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in the federal election this October. Submitted photo.

New Democrats select a new candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

Dock Currie, a second-year law student at TRU will be acclaimed as the candidate

The New Democrats have selected their candidate to represent Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo in the upcoming federal election in October.

Dock Currie, a second-year law student at Thompson Rivers University will be acclaimed as the candidate for the riding, said, riding president Bill Sundhu in a statement.

“After an intensive search and consultations across the riding, New Democrats are placing their trust in Dock to reclaim this riding for our party,” said Sundhu.“Dock has a deep commitment and passion in fighting for workers, families, young people, new Canadians and those left behind by Liberals and Conservative governments that cater to the wealthy and powerful.”

Currie will be replacing Gina Myhill-Jones who stepped down in August after having been the initial candidate chosen for the election.

“I will fight to ensure that government works in the best interests of all Canadians with values and priorities that serve the people instead of protecting the interests of the rich and powerful,” said Currie. “Imagine a Member of Parliament and a political party that’s on your side.”

Currie said his campaign will highlight social democracy, intervention into the political life of working people, Indigenous people and the LGBTQ2S community.

“From my studies, I have drawn a simple lesson: the wealthy and powerful in society have too much influence over and against society, too much power to warp our institutions, and laws towards their interests and away from everyone else’s interests – the system is rigged,” said Currie. “I chose to study law in order to do something about those problems and the extreme inequality of wealth and power in Canada and across much of the developed world.”

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 21. Under the legislation, the election must be called no later than Sept. 15.

New Democrats select a new candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

