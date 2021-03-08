Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna care home where residents and staff were offered immunization is serving as a stark reminder that vaccines aren’t 100 per cent effective.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Monday (March 8) that the outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre includes staff and residents who have already received vaccination for COVID-19.

Interior Health confirmed on Sunday that two staff and 10 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Henry told reporters during a news conference that vaccines can prevent severe illness and death, but aren’t a blanket antidote.

“You can have transmission even when people are fully vaccinated,” she said. “The illness seems to be milder and doesn’t transmit as much; we won’t see rapid explosive outbreaks.”

Henry said that British Columbians need to be mindful that high levels of transmission in our communities means ongoing precautions remain an important piece in fighting the infectious respiratory illness.

Over the weekend, the province recorded 1,462 new cases and 11 deaths.

READ MORE: 545 COVID-19 cases recorded Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

