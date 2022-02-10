New cemetery rules reviewed

The District of 100 Mile House is considering updating its cemetery bylaw to prohibit certain materials and limit when other items can be left at graves.

Council voted to give first, second and third reading to a bylaw amendment Tuesday night that was drafted in an effort to “maintain a peaceful space for all that visit,” according to the staff report. The changes to the bylaw would include banning glass items, allowing real flowers only between May 1 and Oct. 31 and allowing memorial items such as artificial flowers and wreaths between Nov. 1 and April 30. A one-month grace period for placing items preceding a burial would be allowed and the cemetery caretaker may remove items when their condition deteriorates.

ESS seeks upgrades

The District of 100 Mile House has applied for a grant of nearly $25,000 for equipment and upgrades for the South Cariboo Emergency Support Services team.

Council voted Monday to support an application to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for a grant to pay for several items such as an aluminum pop-up canopy tent, solar panels, a projector, signage and other supplies. The grant application states the need for South Cariboo ESS volunteers to have access to mobile equipment, noting the teams need to relocate multiple times during some emergency events.

Horse Lake

subdivision

Zoning and Official Community Plan amendments are in the works as a first step to subdivide a piece of property off Horse Lake Road.

Council gave first and second readings to amendment applications for the 3.45-acre property at 105 Forest Ridge Road in the Blackstock Neighbourhood. The proposal notes that a subdivision application of 22 lots would be submitted, should the rezoning and OCP amendments be approved. The proposed amendments will be subject to a public hearing in March.

