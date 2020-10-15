The 100 Mile RCMP is seeking help in identifying this woman involved in using counterfeit US currency. (Photo submitted)

New case of counterfeit money use at 100 Mile Freschco

The Tim Hortons incident has been resolved and the owner repaid in full

The second instance of the use of counterfeit US currency reported in 100 Mile House after man involved in the first case comes forward to repay the loss.

Yesterday, Staff Seargeant Svend Nielsen said they received further information from another store in 100 Mile House, FreshCo – Cariboo, involving the use of another counterfeit US $50 bill. Nielsen said the RCMP hopes the public can assist in identifying the unknown female who used the counterfeit bill over the Thanksgiving weekend.

RCMP are advising other businesses again in the area to be aware that counterfeit currency is being circulated and to be extra vigilant. Please report any similar activity to the 100 Mile House RCMP.

The male involved in using counterfeit money at Tim Horton’s on Sunday, meanwhile, came forward on Oct. 15 to resolve his involvement in the incident.

The man, who cannot be identified by the RCMP due to privacy issues, came forward and repaid the store owner and apologized for his actions. Considering the circumstances, the store owner was satisfied with the outcome thought RCMP are still investigating a potential local source for the counterfeit money used.

While 100 Mile House RCMP appreciated the public’s assistance in generating tips to identify the male, they would like to clarify that they were aware of his identity all along. They had hoped to gather more information about the event which is what happened. They plan to speak further with the owner of the van, well known to local RCMP officers, about their involvement as well.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report anonymously.

100 Mile HouseRCMP

