New Blackstock phase underway this spring

The third phase of a new housing development in 100 Mile House will be underway this spring, bringing 13 new lots to the existing Blackstock Estates off Horse Lake Road.

Following the success of phases one and two of the development – which sold out in 2017 and 2021 respectively – the final phase will connect the older part of Blackstock Road to the new existing subdivision, according to Adam Dirkson of eXp Realty.

“With so many people moving up this way from the Fraser Valley, having more lots available for development is important,” Dirkson said, noting the Heron Ridge development, behind Tim Hortons, has only a handful of the 29 available lots left for purchase.

The latest phase in the Blackstock Estates will see lots ranging in size from 0.4-acre up to 5.9 acres, Dirkson said, with the average size of lots at around 1/2-acre.

The building scheme will be similar to that of phases one and two, with a minimum size of 1,000 sq-ft., based on zoning requirements.

“The neighbourhood is a country-residential feel, with half-acre or larger lots, so plenty of space but with all the city services in place,” Dirkson said.

“Most people tend to build somewhere in the 1,400-2,400 sq.-ft range, with a mix of single-storey and two-storey homes. The zoning does allow for secondary suites as well.”

The demand for housing in the South Cariboo has been high for most of 2021, Dirkson said, with current availability lower than it has been for more than 15 years. Proximity to the Lower Mainland, affordability and skyrocketing real estate at the coast are all attributed to the influx of buyers in the region.

“100 Mile is one of the most affordable communities within six hours of Vancouver that has services such as grocery stores and a hospital,” Dirkson explained. “COVID, along with huge increases in property values in the Fraser Valley, has helped push people out of those areas and up this way.”

Dirkson said the demographics of new buyers in the region range from retirees to young families, or Lower Mainlanders looking for recreational property.

Construction on phase three of Blackstock Estates is expected to get underway in the spring.



