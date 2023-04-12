New and used tack sale taking place April 16 at Lone Butte Community Hall

Sponsored by the Country Pedlar, the event offers a wide variety of tack and horse-related items for sale

The South Cariboo Equestrian Association’s third annual New and Used Tack Sale is taking place on April 16 at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Photo submitted)

The South Cariboo Equestrian Association’s third annual new and used tack sale is taking place on Sunday, April 16 at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

Sponsored by the Country Pedlar, the event offers a wide variety of tack and horse-related items for sale. In the past, there have been from 20 to 22 tables, with an option to set up on the tailgate in the parking lot (weather-dependent).

Shoppers can expect to see English and Western saddles, bridles, show clothes, chaps, lariats, possibly some driving equipment, books and video tapes, pictures, boots and belt buckles.

The concession will be open for both exhibitors and shoppers, with proceeds going to the volunteer organization in charge of the kitchen.

“Our first year we had the sale, it was overwhelming. You could barely move in the building there were so many people coming in and out,” says organizer Cat Armitage.

Previous sales have brought sellers in from Clearwater and Clinton all the way up to Williams Lake. It is a great place for meeting up with other horse-minded people, and a lot of socializing goes on over the course of the day.

“You know, nothing worse than getting a bunch of horse people together talking about horses. They never shut up,” Armitage laughs.

One year, a couple driving from Kamloops to Prince George saw the sign outside the hall as they drove by: “They bought so much stuff.”

The sale can also be a good source of inspiration for crafters in the area. Some years they have wooden Western-style stirrups that are good for making decorations. Other items can be turned into planters with a little imagination, and horse-oriented jewelry can be torn apart and remade, she says.

Some items are not horsey in nature. One year a woman brought in a churn and it was quickly snapped up.

Armitage encourages people to come out and see what the sale has to offer.

“Come out, meet other horse people if nothing else, and do a little networking or socializing. And have fun.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the sale runs until 3 p.m.



