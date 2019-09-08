(Black Press Media files)

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Students with disabilities are being excluded in schools all across B.C., a report from BCEdAccess found.

The not-for-profit, which advocates for children with disabilities in the school system, has been running an online tracker where parents can report when their children are excluded from school events and activities.

As of the end of the 2018/19 school year, it had received 492 reports of 3610 instances where students were excluded from school, including at least one case in each school district in B.C.

“Exclusion of students with disabilities is happening everywhere in BC, in urban and rural districts,” the report read.

“It is neither rare nor unusual.”

Children with autism spectrum disorder were the most excluded by far at 71 per cent reported and students requiring intensive behavioural intervention at 17 per cent reported.

The report broke down the types of exclusion children with disabilities face at B.C. schools.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion, while 18 per cent were four hours.

Some parents reported being asked not to send their child to the first one to four weeks of school, being excluded because of bullying, not allowed on field trips or not being able to take their child to school unless they could stay with the kid all day long.

The report found that even when parents agreed with their child being excluded, they did so believing they had no other options.

While sometimes children were excluded because their support personnel were absent, the report found that 55 per cent of excluded children had their personnel on site and 30 per cent didn’t have support personel in the first place. The society believes that support staff either don’t have enough time or training to work with the students or have a workload so great they cannot get to all their kids.

READ MORE: B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Just Posted

Collision on the intersection of Hwy 97 and Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile

Emergency services are on-site

BC Supreme Court grants Tsilhqot’in injunction to stop exploratory drilling by Taseko

The outcome of the Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case regarding infringement of Aboriginal rights will need to be decided first, judge said

New Democrats select a new candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

Dock Currie, a second-year law student at TRU will be acclaimed as the candidate

Eclectica Choir preparing for upcoming season

‘Our repertoire this season will cover many eclectic styles’

Keeping bees in the Cariboo: Local producers bring awareness to honey fraud

Sticky Fingers Honey shines light on honey fraud by participating in data sampling initiative

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is a Grand Slam winner

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

It’s a level of protection even cabinet ministers don’t usually get

Most Read