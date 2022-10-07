Last month the 100 Mile Free Press sent the following questions to the candidates running for the Village of Clinton Council. Bernice Weihs-Anderson’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

I am a retired nurse and health care instructor and bought a small acreage here in 2010. I am involved with a few volunteer organizations: Clinton Fire and Rescue, the Clinton Sportsman Association, the Clinton and Area Supported Housing Society, our delightful Museum and the Art and Culture Society. My husband and I have an organic Hobby farm from which we sell products at the Clinton Sunday market.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

The biggest issues of our community are those typical of most small rural towns and interrelated; the need for local services so residents are not forced to relocate to larger centres. These include medical care, sustainable employment and affordable housing. As a council member, it is imperative to listen to and support the constituent’s ideas.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

Citizens advocated for 10 years now have a completed supported housing complex in Clinton but the decade it took to accomplish (fast for such projects but long in individual lives) means that residents’ medical needs have increased exponentially and urgently need to be addressed. Lobbying for these needs is a priority.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to the council?

I have lived and worked in different countries and can bring different ideas to the table. Council members must be able to work together and be respectful of the differing opinions as they are what democracy is about and Clinton has people demonstrating this. I invite everyone to participate in their community and share their skills and ideas.



