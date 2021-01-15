A power outage Thursday night left nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton and the 70 Mile areas in the dark. (Katie McCullough photo).

A power outage Thursday night left nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton and the 70 Mile areas in the dark. (Katie McCullough photo).

Nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton, 70 Mile left in the dark after vehicle crash into transmission pole

BC Hydro still working to restore power to 330 homes in 70 Mile House

Nearly 3,000 homes in the Clinton and 70 Mile House areas were without power Thursday night after a vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Chasm knocked out a transmission pole.

Bob Gammer, a spokesman for BC Hydro, said the transmission pole feeds power into substations in both Clinton and 70 Mile. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. and crews were able to restore power to 90 percent of affected homes by 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he added.

Crews continue to work to restore power to 330 homes in the 70 Mile area this morning, Jan. 15.

“Crews have been working through the night as best they could,” Gammer said.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for more information on the crash.

More to come.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Cariboo community halls stretched thin
Next story
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Just Posted

A power outage Thursday night left nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton and the 70 Mile areas in the dark. (Katie McCullough photo).
Nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton, 70 Mile left in the dark after vehicle crash into transmission pole

BC Hydro still working to restore power to 330 homes in 70 Mile House

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

Esk’etemc First Nation is under community-wide isolation after a COVID-19 cluster has been confirmed. (Jonathan Hand photo)
COVID-19 cluster identified at Esk’etemc First Nation at Alkali Lake

18 positive cases identified as of Jan. 14

Canim Lake Band remains on lockdown. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
COVID-19 vaccine rolled out to Canim Lake Band, as positive case numbers rise to 52

Some 350 people will be vaccinated

Students Jasfia, left, and Junaya Nielsen volunteer at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary's breakfast program. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Breakfast is served at PSO

The program is in its second year.

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. finds its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Two toucans sit on tree at an unidentified zoo. (Pixabay.com)
BC SPCA calls for ban on exotic animal trade after 50 parrots, toucans pass through YVR

One toucan was found dead and several others were without food

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials says it will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Letisha Reimer died Nov. 1, 2016 after being stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
No evidence that killer was in ‘psychotic state’ during Abbotsford school stabbing: Crown

Second day of closing arguments at ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s. (Canadian Press file)
Full parole granted to former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse of boys

Alan Davidson convicted of abusing boys in B.C. and Saskatchewan in late ’70s, early ’90s

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Most Read