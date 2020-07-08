Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement about the situation in Hong Kong at the start of a news conference in Gatineau, Que., Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Nearly 11 million Canadians have received COVID-19 financial aid, Trudeau says
Trudeau says cost of doing nothing would be much higher
Nearly 11 million Canadians have received financial support via two COVID-19 benefit programs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a Wednesday (July 8) press briefing on Parliament Hill.
Trudeau acknowledged the high cost of COVID aid programs, but said the “cost of doing nothing would have been much higher.”
