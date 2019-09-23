NDP select new Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo candidate

The NDP has selected a new candidate in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding after withdrawing their last candidate.

RELATED: Social media comments leave Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding without NDP candidate

Family Justice Counsellor Cynthia Egli is vowing to put people first, fighting for head-to-toe healthcare, affordable housing and climate action.

“I’m passionate about my community and am committed to making life better for everyday families, instead of wealthy corporations,” said Egli. “I was raised on the values of putting people first, and that means fighting for workers, families, seniors, students, and those who have been left behind by Liberal and Conservative governments.”

Egli works as a counsellor and mediator with the British Columbia Ministry of the Attorney General, is a member of the BCGEU provincial executive and is a part-owner of a small business. She and her husband raised their two daughters in the B.C. interior. She holds a Masters Degree in Leadership from Royal Roads University.

“The NDP’s A New Deal for People takes on the big polluters, drug companies, and corporate tax giveaways that have cost working people too much for too long,” said Egli. “Imagine a government led by people like me who have a history of standing up for ordinary people instead of protecting the rich and powerful. I’m in this for you.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.