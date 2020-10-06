In this two panel photograph; NDP Leader John Horgan, left, and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, during campaign stops. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail

Vaccine likely still months away

The NDP and the B.C. Liberals are promising to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for free to anyone who wants it in British Columbia.

John Horgan, who is scheduled to release his party’s platform today, announced the plan to make the vaccine available once it is approved and available at an online town hall meeting on Monday evening with other NDP candidates.

Shortly after, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said on Twitter a “life-saving vaccine” should be made available to everyone for free in matching the NDP promise.

Earlier, Wilkinson resurrected a previous party plan to build a 10-lane bridge over the Fraser River to replace the aging Massey Tunnel if the Liberals are elected on Oct. 24.

The NDP government cancelled the former Liberal government’s bridge proposal shortly after taking office in 2017 and has indicated support for a twin-tunnel instead.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is promising improved mental health services, promising to spend $1 billion to ensure services are more completely covered by B.C.’s medical services plan.

READ MORE: Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam
Next story
59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Just Posted

Libertarian Party puts forward candidate in Cariboo-Chilcotin

James Buckley feels it’s the right time to run for politics.

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

100 Mile RCMP respond to 98 calls for service

Cases include road checks, a family disturbance and collision between SUV and a large cow.

UPDATE: Highway 97 re-opened in both directions north of Williams Lake

The road has been cleared from a collision between two transport trucks that occurred Monday morning

Resorts enjoy a busier than expected summer

Several resorts say they experienced a steadily busy tourism season despite COVID-19

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

COVID, housing, climate change are top issues on voters’ minds

Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: Poll

About half of people will hand out candy, an equal number to those who will let their kids trick-or-treat

Most Read