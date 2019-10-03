Cynthia Egli. Submitted photo.

NDP candidate committed to making life better for the middle and lower class in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo’s newest NDP candidate is ready to roll up her sleeves for the people.

With no previous experience in politics, Egli has dove headfirst into the campaign trail for the Interior riding. Egli is a counsellor and mediator with the British Columbia Ministry of the Attorney General with a democratic set of beliefs.

“Things have been awesome,” said Egli. “It has been a steep learning curve but I am excited to be the NDP candidate for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.”

Egli said she never consider putting her name in until she found out the riding was without a candidate for the party, again.

“It felt like the right thing to do,” said Egli. “I have been raised with the NDP values and I believe in those. People might be wondering, ‘what the heck,’ but this really was the right thing to do. I feel like I have the skill and ability for this.”

Throughout the campaign, Egli plans to visit the communities throughout the riding and emphasized connecting with the people. Living in the riding for 12 years, Egli said she is aware of the issues that are affecting people the most – especially the rural communities.

“The NDP believes in full human rights and some of those need to be restored,” said Egli. “The NDP’s A New Deal for People takes on the big polluters, drug companies, and corporate tax giveaways that have cost working people too much for too long.”

Egli said she feels strongly about Jagmeet Singh’s vision.

“I want to demonstrate that I can learn this platform and people need to know this is the party to vote for,” said Egli. “People are finding it harder and harder to keep up, let alone get ahead. I want to make life better for Canadians and I believe that means to make different choices than the Liberals and Conservatives.”

The NDP says they’re committed to building a future where families feel more secure – that is poverty-free, with universal pharmacare and one where indigenous people have access to safe housing, better education, quality health care and safe drinking water.

“Health care is a huge issue,” said Egli. “A person’s job should not determine what kind of medication they can afford. People are making questionable choices when it comes to affording the prescription drugs they need.”

Egli said one of the biggest issues affecting the riding was the forestry industry.

“The BC liberals have neglected the BC forestry industry and its workers for the last 16 years,” said Egli. “They knew what was coming and they looked the other way, essentially. They increased log exports, which are going out of the province and it has cut the forest industry. I have driven through these communities and I feel like it is a very big deal.”

Egli said the NDP party is going to invest in the industry so it can succeed while meeting environmental standards.

“The NDP also has a platform to build 500,000 affordable homes across the country and half of that will be within the first five years,” said Egli. “There is also a plan to create more jobs in retrofitting homes and green energy.”

Egli said she is a part of the party for the people.

“Imagine a government led by people like me who have a history of standing up for ordinary people instead of protecting the rich and powerful.”

Egli will be at Parkside Art Gallery in 100 Mile House for a meet and greet on Oct. 7., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

