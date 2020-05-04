NDIT to fund three Regional Business Liaisons in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet

The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) announced they will be funding three Regional Business Liaison (RBL) positions for the Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet for a one year term due to COVID-19.

The NDIT will fund 100 per cent of eligible expenses up to $75,000.

“This program encourages Community Futures Development Corporations, Chambers of Commerce, local governments, community economic development entities or regional destination marketing organizations to hire locally based talent to provide business support services for the region.”

The funding is a one-time offering to provide additional community resources to support small and medium-sized enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDIT will approve RBL funding applications within one week of receiving a completed application form and the required attachments, according to the release. Applications must be submitted by May 29, 2020 to be considered for funding.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing overwhelming stress to many of our local business owners who are often unsure of where or who to turn to. The Regional Business Liaison program seeks to offset that stress and offer one-on-one business support to those who need it most in Northern B.C.,” says NDIT CEO Joel McKay.

