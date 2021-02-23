The Cariboo Regional District board has endorsed a NCLGA resolution from Area D director Steve Forseth asking for there to be a separate pool of grant funding for rural areas to apply for infrastructure upgrades. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

NCLGA resolution from CRD calls for separate infrastructure grant funding for rural areas

Rural areas are competing against municipalities, said Area D director

Rural areas should have access to separate provincial and federal funding streams, said a director with the Cariboo Regional District.

“A number of regional districts have a small tax base to draw from in the rural areas and are competing with municipalities for grants that are heavily subscribed,” said Area D director Steve Forseth, adding for several years the CRD has applied for funding for a water system for the Dog Creek Road area but has not been successful.

Forseth developed a North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) resolution that received endorsement at the Feb. 11 CRD board meeting asking the NCLGA to amend grant programs to ensure a grant stream for electoral areas only.

“That way we’d be comparing apples to apples,” Forseth said.

His resolution will now be considered by the NCLGA for debate at its upcoming AGM and convention slated for May in Prince George.

