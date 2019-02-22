National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

The National Energy Board has given its approval to the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time.

In its decision released Friday, the board said while there are environmental and cultural risks, including the possibility of an oil spill, the pipeline is in the public’s best interest, subject to 156 conditions.

“The NEB listened to a range of diverse views and carefully considered all of the evidence submitted, the results of which are reflected in the conclusions, conditions and recommendations presented in the report,” said Dr. Robert Steedman, NEB’s chief environment officer, in a news release.

The reconsideration hearings included 118 intervenors, including 52 Indigenous groups and individuals, and eight federal government departments.

The NEB’s 2016 approval of the project was set aside last summer by the Federal Court of Appeal, which found that the regulator had not properly considered how southern resident killer whales would be affected by additional tanker traffic because of the increase in crude oil flows.

With the latest approval, the Trudeau cabinet has 90 days to vote on the project, but it’s expected the deadline will be extended to as late as October for consultation with Indigenous groups affected by the pipeline route.

Opponents of the project are already planning their response, which will include legal challenges, according to Sven Biggs, climate campaigner for Stand.earth, a Vancouver environmental group formerly called ForestEthics.

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Just Posted

100 Mile Nordics draw a crowd for Family Day

‘Great to see so many families’

Change It Up promotes the positive at PSO

Week-long program described by students as ‘best week of high school ever’

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Corey Hirsch addresses mental health issues at 100 Mile House Wranglers game

‘Suicide is not an option’

Ducks Unlimited Canada chapter fundraiser returns to 100 Mile House

Dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m.

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Leona Huggins was the only Canadian in the gathering ahead of a historic summit at the Vatican

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

Most Read