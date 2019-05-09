The McDonald’s on Nicol Street in Nanaimo was closed for McHappy Day due to a late-night electrical fire that requires the restaurant to be decontaminated before it can reopen. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

Yesterday was McHappy Day at McDonald’s everywhere except for one Nanaimo restaurant that was closed due to an electrical fire the night before.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the restaurant, located on Nicol Street near the Milton Street intersection, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Ennis Mond, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief fire prevention officer, said the fire was in an electrical box inside the restaurant and crews were able to quickly knock out the fire.

“They used a dry chem extinguisher on it,” Mond said.

He said the fire caused smoke damage and there was contamination from the discharge of dry chemical extinguisher.

The restaurant was closed until could be inspected and cleared to reopen by Island Health, and it is back open today, May 9.

RELATED: Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

McHappy Day is the day of the year McDonald’s donates one dollar from the sale of every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverages to The Children’s Foundation to send children to camp through the foundation’s Camps of Hope program.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

NEWS BULLETIN photo

Previous story
WARRANT FOR ARREST: Wanted for kidnapping, assault with a weapon and other charges
Next story
Toronto man who killed his wife gets life sentence with no parole for 14 years

Just Posted

South Cariboo wildfire sees prompt response

The Deka Lake-area fire is believed to be human-caused

A 1.10-hectare wildfire is burning in Deka Lake area according to Wildfire Service map

The fire is believed to be human-caused

Canim Lake Band teen reflects on being First Nations Role Model for 2018

He was one of two role models chosen by School District 27

The CRD Solid Waste Management encourages residents to double-check before recycling

Decreasing trends in contamination levels for the cariboo district

South Cariboo Farmers’ Market offers fresh food and fun for all ages

Grand Opening sees new and returning vendors in 100 Mile House

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Most Read