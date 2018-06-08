A line up of vehicles waits to pass at Knife Creek on Highway 97 around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Max Winkelman photo.

MVI blocks highway near Knife Creek

Road now open to single-lane alternating traffic

A single vehicle with a travel trailer lost control on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake early Friday afternoon blocking the highway, said Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Deputy Chief Kyle Cotterel.

“It lost control and at some point the trailer disintegrated,” he said, adding that it was an older travel trailer that looked like it fell apart.

“As far as I know there was no entrapment and no injuries. They were lucky,” he said.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue was dispached to the scene, just north of Knife Creek Road, at 2:38 p.m.

The vehicle was headed northbound and Cotterel said that by the time the vehicle had stopped it was facing south.

The CCSAR team arrived back in Williams Lake at approximately 3:50 p.m. Friday.

Cotterel said the highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

 

An MVI has blocked Highway 97 near Knife Creek. Submitted photo.

