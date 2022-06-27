100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mushroom picker found safe and sound

South Cariboo Search and Rescue was called to assistance in finding the lose picker

Police are crediting the South Cariboo Search and Rescue for helping to locate a missing mushroom picker Sunday.

The mushroom picker was reported missing near Gustafson Lake and Dog Creek Forest Service Road at about 6 p.m. He was found safe and sound shortly.

”The 100 Mile House RCMP detachment would like to extend its sincere appreciation to the South Cariboo SAR Team – an incredible group of individuals who are always at the ready and willing to assist when needed, regardless of the time (day or night),” Sgt. Brad McKinnon said in a release.


