Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

Murder charge laid in stabbing of Vernon teen in U.K.

Ashley Wadsworth was visiting her boyfriend at the time

Murder charges have been laid in the case of Vernon teen found strangled and stabbed to death in the U.K.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Chelmsford, Essex, appeared in court today, Feb. 3, for his first appearance. He has not made a plea but is being charged with the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth, his girlfiend.

Police were called to a disturbance at a Chelmsford home Tuesday, Feb. 1 shortly after 4 p.m.

According to a DailyMail.com, Sepple was found in his bed on his phone and someone was lying beside him under the duvet. Police uncovered Wadsworth and tried to revive her but could not.

Wadsworth and Sepple allegedly met online, on a dating website.

She travelled to England Nov. 12, 2021 on a six-month-Visa on what was believed to be her first trip abroad.

But something happened on Tuesday and Wadsworth was due to fly home today, Feb. 3.

Sepple’s next appearance is Friday.

“I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” said detective chief inspector Scott Egerton, Major Investigation Team. “We have a team of dedicated officers working around the clock to establish the circumstances which led to a woman losing her life.”

READ MORE: Vernon resident asks North Okanagan-Shuswap MP to back Ukraine in struggle with Russia

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon protest swells in support of convoy calling for end of COVID-19 mandates

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder

 

Jack Sepple is charged with murder of Vernon's Ashley Wadsworth in the U.K. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

A Vernon girl was murdered at a home in the U.K. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Police photo)

A Vernon girl was murdered at a home in the U.K. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Police photo)

Previous story
B.C. woman sues Ducks Unlimited after being fired over COVID-19 vaccine policy
Next story
UPDATE: Semi-truck driver arrested after driving into ‘hot zone’ near gas leak

Just Posted

Louise Greenwood sets up her and her husband Bruce Greenwood’s new Optelec Compact 10” HD Speech Electronic Magnifier while he watches. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New magnifier enhances reading for the blind

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue secure the scene of a gas leak on Alpine Avenue Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Semi-truck driver arrested after driving into ‘hot zone’ near gas leak

Bennett Morrow proudly shows off his handmade snowman at 100 Mile House’s Winterfest last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Winterfest attracts South Cariboo families

The 100 Mile House Wranglers clash against the Chase Heat Friday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers defiant despite losses