Mural lights stolen from 100 Mile House Community Hall

The 100 Mile Community Hall was a victim of vandalism and theft on May 24, after lights were pulled down and stolen over one of the murals.

“It’s a great pity,” said Doug Dent, president of the 100 Mile Community Club. “When you see this building which exists for the benefit for the people of this town, operated as a non-profit entity, to see theft that’s somewhere along with the range of pretty low conduct.”

The high-quality lamp frames above the Ross Marks Mural on the front side of the building were ripped partially off the wall and the bulbs were stolen. The mural honours the man who would become the district’s first mayor and a central figure in the district’s foundation.

The lamps were part of the original donation to the mural.

“It’s going to distract from the nice image of the mural,” said Dent. “I’ve been in town long enough to have known that mayor before he passed away.”

Dent said the non-profit society who operates the community hall has not contacted the RCMP about the matter, adding he felt it was more time spent that won’t bring them any return.

“The lights are gone. It’s not coming back,” he said. “Whether we should spend and fix what’s been taken – I don’t know what the right answer is, quite honestly.”

He also said the non-profit society has “scarcely two dimes to rub together” in terms of funds and that it “limbs along” financially.

