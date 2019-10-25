A tree hanging on a powerline in Forest Grove this morning (Oct. 25). Martina Dopf photo.

Multiple power outages in the South Cariboo

1,500+ customers affected in Forest Grove, Canim Lake area

Power outages are once again affecting the South Cariboo.

A special weather statement was issued for the area last night with winds expected to gust up to 80 km/h.

A windstorm also left many customers without power on Tuesday.

In the Canim Lake and Forest grove area 1,587 are out of power, according to BC Hydro The cause of that outage is under investigation. Another 20 customers are without power south-east of Kelly Lake Road near Clinton. A further 269 customers are out of power near Lac La Hache around the Sprout Lake Road area.

Most Read