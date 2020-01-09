Multiple fuel thefts in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 83 calls for service from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights are listed below:

Fuel theft

On Jan. 5 at 11:12 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter to a compound in the 700 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant advised approximately 200 litres of diesel fuel had been stolen and an engine code reading tool taken from a 2009 Western Star truck. It appears that the unknown suspect(s) had climbed the fence and entered the yard as no damage was observed. There was no forensic evidence available to further the investigation. This investigation is ongoing. File number 2020-56.

On Jan. 6 at 12:38 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to another reported fuel theft which occurred at the same business that was involved in file 2020-56. More fuel had been taken from another work truck at that site, but tools and other items were left behind by the unknown suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing. File number 2020-64.

Fuel theft

On Jan. 6 at 9:17 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported theft of fuel in the 800 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. Sometime on Jan. 5 between 6:18 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. according to video surveillance, an unknown suspect(s) driving what appeared to be a white full-size sedan entered the lot. Two suspects were seen in the area of the theft, but there is not enough detail to identify the subjects. Other businesses are being checked for their video evidence as well. The investigation is ongoing. File number 2020-63.

50 km/h over speed limit

On Jan. 3 at 10:15 PM, Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services was conducting radar enforcement along Highway 97 in 100 Mile House when the officer observed a vehicle travelling well above the speed limit in the 50 km/hr zone southbound into 100 Mile. The vehicle was stopped and the driver displayed signs of intoxication to the officer. An ASD demand was read and the sample provided was a fail. The driver was offered a second opportunity as per law and failed that test as well. The driver was served a 90-day licence suspension and his vehicle impounded for 30 days. This investigation is concluded. File number 2020-42.

If anyone has any information on these or other events which have occurred in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area, please contact the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous. Please refer to the attached file number when calling in to provide information.

