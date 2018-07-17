Multiple drivers with symptoms of liquor consumption in the past week

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 117 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On July 14, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a vehicle for being operated in an erratic manner on 1st Street in 100 Mile House. The vehicle also had a flat tire and an improper plate. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a “fail.” A second test also resulted in a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days. The 39 year old from 100 Mile House also received an appearance notice for driving while suspended and several tickets. He is to appear in Court on Sept. 4 in 100 Mile House.

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On July 14, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle at a road check on Eagle Creek Road near Forest Grove. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a “fail.” A second test also resulted in a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90 day immediate roadside driving prohibition. The vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days. Several tickets were also issued to the driver and to the passenger.

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On July 14, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle at a road check on Eagle Creek Road near Forest Grove. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a warn. The driver was issued a 3-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. Two other occupants of the vehicle were issued violation tickets for failing to wear seatbelts.

Speeding

On July 13, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a warn. The driver was issued a 3-day immediate roadside driving prohibition.

Broken window

On July 12, two individuals broke the window of a Mazda MX3 which was parked at Centennial Park in 100 Mile House and stole a purse. The male and female suspects fled the area in a red Chevrolet S10 pickup. Anyone having information about this incident or having an idea as to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP and quote file 2018-2521.

Prohibited from driving

On July 12, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a vehicle on Exeter Station Road west of 100 Mile House. The male driver was determined to not have a license and was, in fact, prohibited from driving. The driver, a 38-year-old from Coldstream, B.C., was also issued a 24-hour suspension and issued a violation ticket for driving contrary to his restrictions. He was released from the scene with a Court date in 100 Mile House on Sept. 4.

Excessive speed

There were two vehicles stopped for excessive speed in the 100 Mile area by the Detachment personnel and Traffic Services. The speeds were 56 and 54 km/h over the posted speed limit. Both drivers received tickets and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Crime Stoppers Tips of the Week

Sometime between June 19 and July 7, a residence on Wutke Road was broken into. A number of items were stolen including a weedeater and hand tools. The value of the loss is believed to be approximately $250.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

