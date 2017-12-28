Multiple collisions and a prohibited driver in past week

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 77 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Ainsworth overpass collision

On Dec. 27, Highway 97 was closed for approximately an hour on Dec. 27 because of a three-vehicle collision at the Ainsworth overpass. The occupants of all the vehicles were treated for minor injuries at the 100 Mile House Hospital. The highway was re-opened after the investigation was completed and the vehicles were removed. Deteriorating road and weather conditions, as well as drivers not driving in accordance with those conditions, were contributing factors in this collision.

Lac la Hache collision

On Dec. 21, RCMP were called to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 97 north of Lac la Hache. It was determined that a vehicle travelling north bound had crossed the centre line due to ice and snow coming off a passing semi truck. The vehicle struck a south bound vehicle head on. The driver of the north bound vehicle was not injured. Four occupants of the south bound were taken to 100 Mile House Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The weather and road conditions at the time of the crash were poor as a result of blowing snow and ice build up on the roadway.

Horse Lake Rd, Hwy 97 collision

On Dec. 21, RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Horse Lake Rd and Highway 97. It was determined that a vehicle travelling east bound from Alpine Ave through to Horse Lake Rd attempted to avoid a collision with a vehicle that had turned south from Horse Lake Rd onto Highway 97. The driver was able to avoid the collision with the vehicle but struck another vehicle which was waiting to turn onto the north bound lane of Highway 97. There were no injuries reported to either driver.

Prohibited driver

On Dec. 21, RCMP observed a vehicle travelling on Highway 97 that was being operated by a known prohibited driver. The vehicle was subsequently stopped in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. The male driver was in fact found to be prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act. As a result his vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was issued an appearance notice for court at a later date.