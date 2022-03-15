Multi-lot subdivision considered

The subdivision would be located on 24-acre property west of Seventh Street

The District of 100 Mile House is considering zoning and Official Community Plan amendments that would pave the way for a multi-lot subdivision on the west side of town.

The 24-acre property, located west of Seventh Street, next to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary and the mobile home park on Spruce Avenue, currently has ‘Small Holdings’ zoning and is designated under the OCP as ‘Rural Residential.’

The developer – Khotan Holdings Ltd.- is proposing mixed zoning to allow for residential low density, residential small lots, residential medium density, residential mobile home park and parks and open space.

The application describes the proposal as “the creation of a mixed-residential use development… that will be phased over several years to meet market demand.”

It describes three phases of development of the vacant property, resulting in a total of 66 lots, 24 mobile home units and a 3.8-acre park area.

“Residents of 100 Mile House do not seem to want larger properties,” the application states. “There is a demand and need for the type of residential properties proposed in this application, especially the Smaller Lot R-3 one as demonstrated by the Heron Ridge development.”

A traffic impact assessment has already been approved by Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, according to the application, which reviewed the impact on the intersection of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road as well as Seventh and Eighth streets. The proposal notes Seventh Street will be extended west into the subdivision, should it be approved.

Council approved first and second reading Tuesday. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 12, followed by third reading.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

