Drive BC Map.

Mudslide on High Bar Road, warnings for Highways near Clinton and Cache Creek

Drivers told not to stop during rainfall

A mudslide has closed High Bar Road between Jesmonds Road and Big Bar Road, according to Drive BC. There is no estimated time of opening but an assessment is in progress.

A mudslide has also taken place on Meadow Lake Road between the Canoe Creek Indian Reserve and Churn Creek Bridge, according to Drive BC. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic with muddy sections.

Warnings are in place for Highway 97, Highway 99 and Highway 1 near Cache Creek as well as Loon Lake Road for heavy rain and the potential for debris flows.

Drivers are cautioned not to stop in the applicable areas during rainfall.

