Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide, rocks and debris have blocked the highway between junction Highway 12 and junction Highway 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

A slope assessment will be conducted in the morning.

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

The Fraser Canyon is currently under a thunderstorm watch with incoming weather that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

This comes after BC Wildfire declares that the Nohomin Creek Wildfire, near Lytton has been downgraded from a wildfire of note.

