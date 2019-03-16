The affected area according to BC Hydro.

Rolling boulders cause of power outage in Interlakes area, says BC Hydro

104 customers affected

Boulders sliding down a slope has caused a power outage in the Bridge Lake area, according to BC Hydro.

“This occurred on Bell Road on the west side of Bridge Lake,” said Bob Gammer, BC Hydro’s community relations manager for Northern B.C. “A couple of boulders rolled down a slope above where a power pole was and they took out this one power pole.”

The outage is just north of Highway 24 on the west side of Bridge Lake.

Crews are on-site and power is expected to be restored at 5 p.m.

“The crew is now one scene and is resetting the pole and reconnecting the connector to the pole,” said Gammer

In total 104 customers are affected, according to BC Hydro.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Just Posted

Rolling boulders cause of power outage in Interlakes area, says BC Hydro

104 customers affected

100 Mile Elementary Grade 3 students learn to cross-country ski

“Activity is really important for children.”

CFL coaches join the CCLF for men’s gathering in 108 Mile Ranch

CFL coaches Mark Washington (Hamilton) and Chris Boyko (BC Lions) deliver keynote speeches

Second annual Sunshine Invitational coming up on March 16

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hosting its second annual Sunshine Invitational featuring… Continue reading

UPDATE: Police locate missing 12-year-old girl in Williams Lake

Police are taking child to Cariboo Memorial Hospital to ensure she is alright

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Bookkeeper gets jail time after stealing $2.2 million from B.C. company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

Former Kelowna social worker facing four new civil lawsuits in fraud case

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Most Read