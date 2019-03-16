Rolling boulders cause of power outage in Interlakes area, says BC Hydro

The affected area according to BC Hydro.

Boulders sliding down a slope has caused a power outage in the Bridge Lake area, according to BC Hydro.

“This occurred on Bell Road on the west side of Bridge Lake,” said Bob Gammer, BC Hydro’s community relations manager for Northern B.C. “A couple of boulders rolled down a slope above where a power pole was and they took out this one power pole.”

The outage is just north of Highway 24 on the west side of Bridge Lake.

Crews are on-site and power is expected to be restored at 5 p.m.

“The crew is now one scene and is resetting the pole and reconnecting the connector to the pole,” said Gammer

In total 104 customers are affected, according to BC Hydro.

