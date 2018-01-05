Mt. Timothy Ski Area to open tomorrow

The Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After much suspense, Mt. Timothy is finally open.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The post says the hill will have 14 runs, alongside the triple chair open.

The hill was late in opening this year due to a lack of snowfall and lightning strikes damaging their chair lift, the hill said in past updates.

Read more: Mt. Timothy releases statement on ongoing closure

In the fall, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area raised more than $86,000 in donations in order to keep the ski area up and running.

For snow conditions, the hill asks people to check their snow phone at 1-833-392-1446.

Read more: Mt. Timothy Ski Society has a lot to be thankful for

