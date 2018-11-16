MP to hold 100 Mile town hall on Bill C-71

“From my perspective, it’s a bit of a backdoor registry”

MP Cathy McLeod is holding a town hall on Bill C-71 with MP Bob Zimmer on the topic of new rules, regulations and problems for law-abiding firearms owners after local gun owners reached out, she says.

“The club in Lone Butte was very interested in having an information session and a discussion around this particular bill. That’s why we’re moving forward. It’s in response to outreach from people around the Cariboo.”

People want to know more about the facts on Bill C-71 and what it does and doesn’t do, she says.

“From my perspective, it’s a bit of a backdoor registry,” she says. “The government has said that they’re going to do a whole process for looking at a handgun ban… and the Liberal Government doesn’t understand outreach communities, the hunting community, the agricultural community, the sport shooting community and so instead of targetting a problem in downtown Vancouver with smuggled guns and illegal handguns they tend to approach things in a way that really hurts law abiding citizens.”

In response to some claims on social media, McLeod says it has nothing to do with assault rifles.

“Absolutely not. This is about providing information to people in the Cariboo who have expressed concern about Bill C-71 and about the looking at the review around the handgun ban. I mean, Canada has important rules, measures and controls in place. I think that’s just people trying to stir issues that are really not appropriate.”

The session is on Nov. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Creekside Senior’s Centre.

Most Read