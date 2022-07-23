MP Frank Caputo makes rounds in South Cariboo

South Cariboo residents had the chance to bend the ear of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo this week when he dropped into 100 Mile House for a constituency visit.

The biggest issues, he said, weren’t much different from the rest of the province: local crime, cost of living, inflation and affordable housing were top of mind among those he met during his time at Hot July Nights Sunday and in 100 Mile House and Forest Grove Monday.

“This is a vital part of our constituency. I don’t live here but I love it here,” Caputo said. “It’s important I get out to be seen but also see what’s happening and to listen and meet people and hear their questions and concerns.”

Local crime, especially what he calls the “catch-and-release system” has been on Caputo’s radar since he was elected. A former prosecutor, earlier this year he tabled Private Members Bill C-274, which aims to “reform the way we look at bail” for chronic offenders. The Bill would ensure a judge presumes a person will be detained unless they show an “exceptional case.”

”This is aimed at really a small group of people,” he said, noting a small number of chronic offenders are responsible for keeping police busy.

Caputo said he is also willing to support a petition in the House if residents wanted to pull one together. A petition requires 500 signatures online but only 25 on paper.

However, he acknowledged these measures aren’t expected to be a cure-all, noting crime as a result of many factors at play, such as drug addiction, health care and a lack of housing. This means it will take a multi-faceted approach, involving both municipalities and the B.C. government.

This is particularly important when it comes to addressing housing, Caputo said. He said the federal government must work with both the province and municipalities to streamline approvals and incentivize more supply, especially in urban centres to take the pressure from rural areas.

“What happens in larger centres really impacts the rural areas,” he said, noting many people are selling their homes in the Lower Mainland to move to rural areas like the South Cariboo. “You have to solve the problems in larger centres and then you will solve them nationally.”

He added he believes government should also reduce spending and try to give consumers a break at the gas pumps, either by suspending the carbon tax or the GST.

“We’ve got hundreds of billions of dollars in debt and deficit. Can you say you’re better off now?” he asked. “Maybe we need to start spending differently.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House Wranglers