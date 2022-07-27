MP Frank Caputo attends Popal Mass in Edmonton

Frank Caputo and wife Odette at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton for the Papal Mass held July 26. (Frank Caputo Facebook)

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo was in Edmonton on Tuesday, July 26, to participate in the Papal Mass held at Commonwealth Stadium.

Caputo took part in the mass as an Offertory Gift Processor alongside his wife, Odette, and daughter, as well as residential schools survivor and her son.

The stadium was opened to anyone who wanted to observe the Pope’s public mass in Alberta’s capital city. Pope Francis travelled to Canada for a six-day trip aimed at apologizing to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by the Catholic missionaries in the country’s residential schools. British Columbia was not on the Pope’s list of stops in the country.

“These past 48 hours I have seen myself and many Canadians experience a range of emotions as we consider, remember and move forward from Canada’s legacy of residential schools,” said Caputo in a press release. “I affirm efforts at reconciliation and hope that the Pope’s visit will contribute to long-term healing for all those affected by residential schools.”

He added reconciliation continues to be at the forefront of his work as an MP.

“I will do my best to be an ally to Indigenous people in my riding and throughout Canada in continuing to right past wrongs.”



