MP Caputo tables bill targeting repeat offenders

The bill seeks to grant judges the ability to detain offenders awaiting trial

Frank Caputo is the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo tabled a bill in Parliament Thursday (May 19) aimed at addressing repeat offenders in the criminal system.

Private Member’s Bill C-274 aims to give judges the ability to detain those who have been accused of three indictable offenses. Caputo referred to a statement from Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky that the police force is seeing offenders repeat the same crimes due to the lack of detention while awaiting trial. Roughly five per cent of offenders in the Kamloops area create 90 per cent of the work, said Lecky.

The bill also seeks to target serious offenders and provide judges with the option to release such offenders when “there are exceptional reasons to do so.”

Caputo said the Liberal government has ignored the 2020 Supreme Court decision, which held that an offence of breaching bail conditions must be an intent to commit a crime, and therefore, ignored the requests from municipalities and law enforcement to address their concerns.

“They are continuing their soft-on-crime approach and their unwillingness to act shows they are siding with violent offenders rather than victims,” he said. “Simply put, Parliament must respond to this court decision. Bill C-274 gives Parliament an opportunity to respond.”

In his statement, Caputo noted municipalities have been increasingly concerned about crime, and riding residents would like to see changes in the law.

“These requests have fallen on deaf ears,” he said. “It’s time we give law enforcement the tools needed to protect victims and keep the public safe.”


