MP Caputo looking forward to new Conservative leadership

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo said he didn’t sign the notice to replace Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole but welcomes the change of leadership.

O’Toole was ousted from his position Wednesday, Feb. 2, after one-third of the 119 Conservative members of Parliament signed a notice that triggered a leadership review. After a secret ballot, 73 MPs voted to replace O’Toole while 45 endorsed him.

Caputo wouldn’t say how he voted because he didn’t want to betray “the confidentiality of the caucus,” he said.

“It is now a time of party unity and I look forward to revitalization and unification around a new leader… so that we can ultimately form government,” Caputo said.

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen of Manitoba has been named the new interim leader of the Conservative Party.

Caputo said he is confident Bergen can unite the party until a new leader is selected by vote sometime in the next few months.

He added he doesn’t intend to endorse any specific candidate at this time. Whoever ends up winning will have his support, he said, describing himself as a team player.

“We always have to go back to our first principles when we think of what it means to be a Conservative. We’re a big tent party and within that big tent, we have some unifying principles like civil liberties for all Canadians, less government intervention and prudent fiscal policy. Whichever leader is picked will have to have a platform that embodies all of those things.”

Caputo encourages Conservative voters who not already members of the party to sign up so they can vote for the party’s future.

He plans to meet with his South Cariboo constituents this spring.



