Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

RCMP officers on central Vancouver Island were astounded to discover a small cache of weapons in the possession of youths found prowling the streets late at night.

Officers spotted three teens at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, who were later determined to all be 15 years old, sauntering along Northfield Road in Nanaimo, B.C., noted an RCMP press release. One of the three appeared to have an object hanging from his waist, which piqued the interest of the officers and prompted a chat with the group.

The object turned out to be a bat, which the teen said he’d found roadside and was being used for baseball in a nearby field. The officer didn’t buy the explanation and told all three to remove any other weapons in their possession.

The youth with the bat also presented a hatchet, a 13-centimetre double-sided knife, a multi-tool and a can of spray paint. Another youth had a hammer and box cutter in his backpack. The third teen did not have any weapons. The youths told police that the items were for protection and that all of the weapons were allegedly found.

The three boys were given a ride home and turned over to their parents who were provided a Coles Notes version of events by the officers.

The confiscated weapons and tools will all be destroyed.

“There is no need for anyone to be walking around in our community with these kinds of items as they could easily end up being used against you,” Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in the release. “Secondly, some of the weapons, namely the hatchet, double-sided knife and hammer could lead to Criminal Code charges if they are used inappropriately.”


