Mounties investigate robbery at Quesnel gas station

A clerk in the store at the time of the incident said it was scary experience

A robbery struck the downtown Husky in Quesnel Saturday, Jan. 7, but the doors were only closed a brief time.

The clerk who faced the assailant told the Quesnel Observer they carried on with business once police arrived and took control of the scene.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the gas bar and convenience store located on Front Street and Shepherd Avenue. Passerby Jamie Humbird spotted the police tape and several RCMP vehicles as of about 5 p.m.

“They had a small corner taped off, were taking photos of the ground and around the building, and we saw them with what appeared to be evidence bags,” Humbird told the Observer. “They also were taking photos of the main entrance doors. The doors appeared to be locked as customers had to use the window for purchases.”

The clerk who experienced the robbery said it was their first time involved in a holdup. The details of the event were being kept undisclosed, for the purposes of the investigation, but the clerk said everyone is ok.

“It was me in the store. It was kinda scary. It was scary.”

The clerk alerted authorities as soon as it was safe to do so. The store was only closed a short while, though. “It was locked until the police were here,” but then the clerk opened the customer service window. The main doors remained locked as Mounties began more than five hours of investigation at the scene.

Quesnel Observer has reached out to RCMP for more information.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel