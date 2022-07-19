Mount Polley mine reopening as study finds contamination entering food chain

Pioneer drilling at the Springer Pit at Mount Polley Mine. (Mount Polley Mining Corporation photograph) Pioneer drilling at the Springer Pit at Mount Polley Mine. (Mount Polley Mining Corporation photograph)

After shutting down mining operations in May 2019 due to a weak copper market, Mount Polley Mine is expected to fully reopen this summer with the company looking to capitalize on rising global prices.

The mine, owned and operated by Imperial Metals Corporation, has spent the last several years in a remediation process which has included clean-up projects and a partial restoration of ecosystems damaged by a 2014 tailings pond breach.

The breach caused wastewater from the mine to spill into local waterways. Shortly after, the mine suspended operations for one year to conduct investigations, which concluded the breach was caused by structural insufficiencies that were a result of glacial silt underneath the pond.

The mine resumed operations in 2015 and continued until 2019 when it closed for economic reasons. During this time, tailings were placed in temporary ponds as the main pond was still undergoing reconstruction.

Researchers from the University of Lethbridge’s biology department recently released a report on the effects of the 2014 tailings spill on freshwater scuds and mayfly larvae. Both are small species at the bottom of the food chain but are consumed in large quantities by fish such as Lake Trout and Rainbow Trout. Both species of fish are highly prized in the area by anglers as well as integral to large mammals like bears.

”The contaminant metals that were deposited into these lakes are actually getting into organisms at the base of the food chain,” said Gregory Pyle, the lead researcher on the project.

In a Facebook post published on May 31, 2022, Mount Polley Mining Corporation said they were “pleased that two recent scientific papers confirm our previously reported findings,” referencing Pyle’s work and the findings of another group of researchers.

In the post, the corporation says that the level of copper in the invertebrates is “not ecologically consequential” as there is no impact seen in fish from Quesnel Lake. Pyle describes this claim as “not wholly accurate.”

According to Pyle, it is too early to conclude that there has been no effect seen on fish in the affected region. A team of researchers led by Ellen Petticrew, a geography professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, is planning to look into those effects in the near future.

Despite remediation efforts by the company, Pyle believes that a complete cleanup of the lake is impossible.

“Contaminated tailings are in the lake and will remain there forever,” he said.

Throughout the remediation and reopening process, Imperial Metals said they have consulted with local residents and First Nations communities including the Williams Lake First Nation and Xatsull First Nation.

Imperial Metals noted it is hoping to provide a boost to the local economy by capitalizing on rising copper and gold prices worldwide.

According to the company’s fourth quarter report in 2021, approximately 100 people were working at the mine site at the end of 2021. At its peak operation, the Mount Polley mine is expected to employ 355 people.

