The new crack (left) near Umiti Pit Road is minor compared to the May 2020 crack (right) near the same location. (Emcon Services Facebook Photo)

Motorists cautioned about crack in Highway 97 north of Quesnel

The crack is near a previous crack which appeared in May 2020

A crack has appeared on Highway 97 north of Quesnel, at the same place a previous road closure took place in the spring.

In May of 2020, traffic speed needed to be reduced because of a large drop off near Umiti Pit Road.

While the road was quickly repaired, the crack appears to have reformed.

Emcon Services warned drivers about the crack, which has developed in the southbound slow lane just south of Umiti Pit Road, Tuesday, Nov. 17 on Facebook.

Umiti Pit Road is 15 kilometres north of Quesnel.

Emcon says the area is being monitored, and motorists are being asked to drive with caution.

