Motorcyclist receives serious injuries in Williams Lake crash

Williams Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate a collision Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in the lakecity that saw a man on a motorcycle suffer serious non-life threatening injuries.
Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP detachment, said the collision occurred at 2:49 p.m. near the Mohawk Gas Station at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South and Highway 97.
“Investigation revealed a southbound F150 pickup truck turned left illegally in front of a northbound motorcycle,” Byron noted.
EHS, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attended the emergency.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.