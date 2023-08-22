RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Motorcycle collision on Barkerville Highway leaves 2 seriously injured

The collision occurred on Sunday

Quesnel RCMP confirm the driver and passenger of a motorcycle were taken to hospital following a collision on the Barkerville Highway Sunday (Aug. 20).

Sgt. Clay Kronebusch, media relations officer for the Quesnel RCMP, said at approximately 12 p.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the Barkerville Highway near Victoria Creek Road.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“No other vehicles were involved in the collision,” says Kronebusch. “The incident is still under investigation.”

Breaking NewsCariboo

