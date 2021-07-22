(File photo)

Motor vehicle incident reported near McDonald Summit on Highway 24

Details about the incident are unknown at this time.

A motor vehicle incident may be causing traffic issues on Highway 24, according to DriveBC.

The incident is reported to be near McDonald Summit, west of Little Fort. DriveBC says crews are en route.

Around 10 a.m., residents who live along Highway 5 and in Little Fort noted multiple RCMP cruisers as well as an ambulance and highway rescue truck heading south and then turning up Highway 24.

More to come.


