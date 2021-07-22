Motor vehicle incident reported near McDonald Summit on Highway 24

Details about the incident are unknown at this time.

A motor vehicle incident may be causing traffic issues on Highway 24, according to DriveBC.

The incident is reported to be near McDonald Summit, west of Little Fort. DriveBC says crews are en route.

#BCHwy24 – Reports of vehicle incident near McDonald Summit west of #LittleFortBC. Crews en route, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/VObK6JQfqv — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2021

Around 10 a.m., residents who live along Highway 5 and in Little Fort noted multiple RCMP cruisers as well as an ambulance and highway rescue truck heading south and then turning up Highway 24.

More to come.

@DriveBC @Kamscan seeing fire, ambulance, police heading up highway 24 Area at Little Fort — Merlin Blackwell, Mayor (@BlackwellMerlin) July 22, 2021



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter