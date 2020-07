Traffic is closed going both ways near Inman Road

Highway 24 is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident at Inman Road that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

No detour is available at this time and there is no word currently on when the road will be reopened. Assessment of the situation is in progress.

100 Mile RCMP confirmed the incident is a vehicle collision and are asking motorists to avoid using Highway 24 currently. More to come.

100 Mile Housecar accident