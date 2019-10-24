File photo.

Mothers for Action on Climate Change holds event in 100 Mile

A new group, Mothers for Action on Climate Change, had their first demonstration on Oct. 22 at the 100 Mile Marsh.

“We are here to engage the public and raise awareness to the issue of climate change,” said Laura Laing, the group’s spokesperson in a statement. “We want to add our voices to the millions of other voices calling for action. We want to encourage the important dialogue of what we can do here in the South Cariboo to express our concerns about the health of the environment. We believe the world needs new sustainable systems, and we call on governments of all levels to make this happen. Our children’s futures depend on it.”

The demonstration was not the first one regarding climate change in the South Cariboo. On Oct. 6, more than 60 people participated in a demonstration, spelling the word “tack” with their bodies for an aerial photograph. ‘Tack,’ a Swedish word, translates to ‘thanks’.

RELATED: South Cariboo residents thank activist Greta Thunberg

It was organized by residents Jamie Hughes and Kim Vance-Lundsbye as a gesture to young Swedish climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

Debrah Swann, a member of Mothers for Action on Climate Change, said they have a series of planned demonstrations to come. She also was hoping the demonstrations could bring people together in collaboration to find solutions to climate change.

Ingrid Mapson, another member, said, “[It is] Important for our children and their children to have a livable planet. This is one small thing we can do for them.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

Just Posted

Mothers for Action on Climate Change holds event in 100 Mile

A new group, Mothers for Action on Climate Change, had their first… Continue reading

Lac la Hache students show off their fashion sense

‘I think the kids did a fantastic job getting up there on stage’

Tsilhqot’in Nation thankful Trudeau and Liberals back in power

Leaders say Trudeau has been ‘instrumental’ in advancing the Tsilhqot’in Nation

100 Mile House Wranglers remain confident despite fifth loss in October

‘I really like the direction we’re moving in’

100 Mile RCMP urge caution after fentanyl turned in

The seized fentanyl will be destroyed

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Most Read