Mothers for Action on Climate Change holds event in 100 Mile

A new group, Mothers for Action on Climate Change, had their first demonstration on Oct. 22 at the 100 Mile Marsh.

“We are here to engage the public and raise awareness to the issue of climate change,” said Laura Laing, the group’s spokesperson in a statement. “We want to add our voices to the millions of other voices calling for action. We want to encourage the important dialogue of what we can do here in the South Cariboo to express our concerns about the health of the environment. We believe the world needs new sustainable systems, and we call on governments of all levels to make this happen. Our children’s futures depend on it.”

The demonstration was not the first one regarding climate change in the South Cariboo. On Oct. 6, more than 60 people participated in a demonstration, spelling the word “tack” with their bodies for an aerial photograph. ‘Tack,’ a Swedish word, translates to ‘thanks’.

It was organized by residents Jamie Hughes and Kim Vance-Lundsbye as a gesture to young Swedish climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

Debrah Swann, a member of Mothers for Action on Climate Change, said they have a series of planned demonstrations to come. She also was hoping the demonstrations could bring people together in collaboration to find solutions to climate change.

Ingrid Mapson, another member, said, “[It is] Important for our children and their children to have a livable planet. This is one small thing we can do for them.”

